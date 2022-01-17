Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $300,125.38 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

DK opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Delek US by 67.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.