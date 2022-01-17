Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.