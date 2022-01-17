DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $36,333.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.