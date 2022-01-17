Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA opened at $146.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.91 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

