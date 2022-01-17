Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,199 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Verra Mobility worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

VRRM opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,362,821 shares of company stock worth $123,446,910 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

