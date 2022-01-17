Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 138,239 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 112.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,239 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Newmark Group worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NMRK opened at $16.44 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.