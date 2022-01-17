Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 163,485 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Nikola worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nikola by 2,883.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Nikola stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

