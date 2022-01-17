Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Butterfly Network worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFLY opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

