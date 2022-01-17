Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Diodes by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $97.92 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.