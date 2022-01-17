Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.48.

STX opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

