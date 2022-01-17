Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Target Price to $211.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMG. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.86.

NYSE:AMG opened at $156.50 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $107.97 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

