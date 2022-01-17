Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Target Price to GBX 1,207

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,259 ($17.09) to GBX 1,207 ($16.38) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.72) to GBX 1,470 ($19.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.34) to GBX 1,260 ($17.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.61).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,105.50 ($15.01) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 831 ($11.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.34). The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,179.52.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

