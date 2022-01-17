Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dino Polska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DNOPY stock remained flat at $$49.80 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

