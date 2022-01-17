Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.