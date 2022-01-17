DMScript (DMST) One Day Volume Tops $31.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $169,502.32 and $31.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

