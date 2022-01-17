Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $25.95 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

DRETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

