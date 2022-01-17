DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.38. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.