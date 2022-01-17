E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the December 15th total of 557,700 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EJH opened at $1.11 on Monday. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at $263,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

