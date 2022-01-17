E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.93 ($13.55).

EOAN stock opened at €12.28 ($13.96) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.48 and its 200 day moving average is €10.97. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

