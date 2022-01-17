Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Down 35.2% in December

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

