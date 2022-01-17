Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 42.4% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:ETG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,140. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.