EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EchoStar by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the period.

EchoStar stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

