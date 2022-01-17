Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 449,292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 388,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 120.3% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 309,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $14.14 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

