Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Down 44.2% in December

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 545,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

NYSE ECVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. 220,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

