Edward Jones Upgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Buy

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Shares of COF opened at $160.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

