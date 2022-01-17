Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Lowered to 1,419.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,477.00 to 1,419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EENEF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

EENEF stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

