Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Cap Reaches $8,478.39

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $8,478.39 and approximately $73.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

