Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $$60.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

