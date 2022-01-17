Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth $71,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

EEIQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45. Elite Education Group International has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

