Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.85%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
