Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.85%. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 238.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

