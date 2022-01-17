Emerson Wealth LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

