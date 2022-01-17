Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

EXK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 1,900,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $709.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

