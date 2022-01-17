Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Update

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $2.17 on Monday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

