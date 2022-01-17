Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. Approximately 2,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.37 million and a P/E ratio of 45.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

