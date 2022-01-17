EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $31.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

NYSE:EQT opened at $23.79 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

