Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.83. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,470. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

