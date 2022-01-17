Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.72 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

