Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Shares of V stock opened at $214.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

