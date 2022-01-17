Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 28,788 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,788 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

