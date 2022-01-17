Etherland Price Tops $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (ELAND)

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Etherland has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $121,062.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherland has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

ELAND is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,571,324 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

