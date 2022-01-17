ETHPad Tops One Day Trading Volume of $287,925.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $287,925.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars.

