Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,053.0 days.

CUYTF stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

