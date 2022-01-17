EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 41.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in EuroDry by 19.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

