Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Acquires £40,005.90 in Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Andrew Rashbass purchased 4,455 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 898 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £40,005.90 ($54,304.19).

Shares of ERM stock opened at GBX 895 ($12.15) on Monday. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 867.33 ($11.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($15.26). The stock has a market cap of £978.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 964.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,013.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

ERM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.76) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.76) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

