Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,190. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of -0.81.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

