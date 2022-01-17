EveriToken Price Up 26.2% This Week (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $53,481.62 and approximately $9,804.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EveriToken has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EveriToken

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveriToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveriToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

