EverRise One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.62 Million (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. EverRise has a market cap of $80.49 million and $2.62 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EverRise has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082298 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001239 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

