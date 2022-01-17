Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

