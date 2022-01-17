Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $56.24 on Friday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

