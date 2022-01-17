ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. ExlService posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

EXLS traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $129.72. 161,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,440. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ExlService by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ExlService by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,887,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ExlService by 188.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

